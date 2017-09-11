‘The biggest day in Smith’s history’

Smith’s Variety holds a special place in the Mountain Brook community, but to the owners, its importance is even greater. That made it all the more devastating when the Glazner family announced this summer that they would sell the business. 

But it didn’t take long for an amazing feat — the 2017 solar eclipse — to change their minds.

Smith’s is known for its classic feel, from the candy counter to the smell of the store, said owner Jim Glazner, who works at the family store and runs a medical practice with his wife, Tammie Glazner. They opened the medical practice before his dad died in 2011. Shortly thereafter, his mother, Mary Anne Glazner, took to the ribbon counter of Smith’s.

When she died in 2017, Jim and Tammie Glazner had to reevaluate their schedules, balancing full-time jobs and a family with the store. 

“When my mother passed away, I did not see that I was going to be [able to be at the store a lot]," he said. “We looked at different things and just decided, literally, that we needed to sell the store.”

So they put Smith’s up for sale. Jim Glazner spoke to potential buyers, listing stipulations such as keeping all staff members and maintaining a family atmosphere. He described Smith’s as an already purchased Ferrari — all the buyers had to do was put in the gas and go. 

“Then, we had the whole deal with the eclipse sunglasses, which was absolutely amazing,” Jim Glazner said. 

Initially, they only ordered 50 eclipse sunglasses. Those sold out in about 10 minutes. Then a batch of 500 sold out in two hours. 

The Saturday before the eclipse, about 5,000 eclipse glasses arrived at the store, selling out in a matter of hours. Jim Glazner decided that night to purchase 10,000 for Monday delivery. It was possible, merchants said, but would take some extra work.

Jim Glazner needed to meet a retailer in Memphis with a cashier’s check, but their usual branch of BBVA Compass was closed. 

Tammie Glazner called and found a location that was open in Brookwood Village, but Jim Glazner said he didn’t know anyone at that branch and thought the amount for the cashier’s check might cause an issue.

But after walking in, he saw a familiar face: Paul Bush from their usual branch in Crestline. 

“He’s normally not there, but he was called in that day,” Jim Glazner said. “Everything is working.”

Jim Glazner arrived at Smith’s Saturday evening with 10,000 pairs of eclipse glasses ready to be sold on Sunday after church. 

“I told my staff, ‘Go to church. I want everyone to have a proper attitude because we’re going to have quite a few folks,’” he said. “We started at noon and saw our last customer at 10:21 p.m.” And they sold even more on Monday, the day of the eclipse, as lines of people wrapped around the block. Jim Galzner described it as seeing “nothing but my friends and their kids,” over the course of those three days.

After the eclipse whirlwind, Tammie Glazner told her husband they needed to talk.

“She goes, ‘Jim, you love this. I love this,’” he recalled. She looked at their schedule and realized they could rearrange patient appointments to allow for more time at Smith’s.

It hit him: They could continue doing what they love to do. 

“We realized that the perfect buyer of Smith’s was the guy that already owned it,” he said. “The eclipse days we had were the biggest days in Smith’s history.”

Jim Glazner said many of his employees were relieved, and he was too.

“I’ve had an incredibly hard time since my mother passed … and I would say this has probably been the biggest healing since she passed in the last couple weeks,” he said. “Now, it’s like I said, with Smith’s, I feel like I’m still able to hang on to my parents. Because this is what they would’ve wanted.”

God is good!

Well, I'm crying as I read this, while Irma rain is pouring down. I know your mom is smiling down!

Lois Razek 1 hour ago

Trust

I asked Jim to hold me 2 pairs of the eclipse glasses because I was working and couldn't wait in line . He could have sold those 1000 times but trusted that I would pick them up before the store closed . I picked them up 15 minutes before the store closed . Jim was a man of his word and had them held for me . Thank you Jim !! Great store and great story !!

Jerry Ragusa 1 hour ago

Mary Ann Glazner

I am so glad you are going to keep Smith's open. When I was a little girl, your mother taught me in Sunday School. I will never forget her. When I grew up and moved to Redmont Park, I discovered her one day at Smith's and she had not changed a bit. Smith's quickly became my favorite store to shop for unique and interesting things for my friends and family.
I love the store and I loved your mom. I will take my granddaughter there and show her first hand what a treasure your store is.

Bonnie Stroud 3 hours ago

Smiths

I love Smith's, but I also can't say enough good things about Tammy and Jim, they are smart, sweet, kind and knowledgeable in the medical field, make you feel important and relaxed and in good hands. I love to go see them. They are also great parents to there kids!

Sally Blalock 5 hours ago

