A style for every girl

ISHI 7:18 in Mountain Brook Village opened its doors in July, offering unique looks and personal styling for teens and tweens.

If you ask Iyishia Jones, every woman has a style — no matter her age or size.

That’s why she decided to expand her line of boutique clothing shops to include an option for teens and tweens.

ISHI 7:18 opened in Mountain Brook Village in July, exactly a year after the first Mountain Brook ISHI, ISHI LUXE, took up residence on Montevallo Road.

The new store is aimed at teens and tweens ages 7 to 18, or sizes 7 to 18, Jones said.

“We’re able to offer our own ISHI flavor, our own ISHI style, to the teen group as well,” she said.

Jones explained that the concept behind all ISHI stores is to have custom-made or couture clothing that is styled to each customer.

Every customer gets a one-on-one consultation with an ISHI stylist, who uses the store’s special method of looking at eye and hair color, build, personality and occasion for the outfit to help a customer put together a look.

Jones said the Mountain Brook community has been more than receptive tothe practice.

“They love the fact that they get the personalized attention,” she said.

Since opening ISHI LUXE and ISHI 7:18, Jones said the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

So much so, she said, that the original plan of quietly opening the teen store with a Market Day appearance and soft opening were thrown out the window because of the traffic.

“They haven’t let us close,” she said.

ISHI 7:18’s offerings are focused on age-appropriate stylings for each teen or tween, even though Jones said the large and extra-large sizes will usually fit adult women as well.

“We like to say we are grandmother approved,” she said, explaining that all outfits put together are appropriate and would not draw ire from any grandma if worn to her house.

Additionally, Jones said she has paid attention to what is and is not allowed by school dress codes, as back-to-school shopping proved to be a huge event.

On top of providing curated looks for the younger women in the area, ISHI 7:18 is also available for birthday parties or girls-night-out events for teens and tweens. Available activities include a styled runway show and create-your-own body scrubs, fragrances and lipgloss.

Jones said she wants the community to know there is an outlet for their teen or tween if she is struggling to put together a look, whether it just be for a regular outfit or for the homecoming dance.

“They may not know what top to pair with a certain pair of pants, or what dress is appropriate for the occasion,” she said. “We’re here to help them and assist them in defining who they are and choosing the appropriate look.”

ISHI 7:18 is located next door to ISHI LUXE at 2415 Montevallo Road. For more information, visit ishiboutiques.com.