Annual luncheon to present city awards

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Sue DeBrecht, center, was one of the award presenters at the 2017 annual luncheon. She will be receiving the Tynes Award this year.

Each year, the city of Mountain Brook and the Chamber of Commerce give three awards to local residents: the Jemison Visionary Award, the Tynes Award and the Employee of the Year. The recipients will soon be honored at the upcoming 2018 annual luncheon, which is scheduled for Jan. 23.

The Jemison Visionary Award is presented by the Chamber of Commerce and is named after Robert Jemison, who is credited with developing Mountain Brook nearly 100 years ago. It’s aimed at honoring individuals who have worked to advance the community’s position as a leader in business and civic enterprise.

This year, the award will go to Dr. Neal Berte, who holds many titles in the community including president emeritus of Birmingham-Southern College and founding chairman of Leadership Birmingham and Region 20/20.

The Tynes Award, which is presented by the Emmet O’Neal Library, will be given to former director of EOL Sue DeBrecht. She retired nearly one year ago after being the director for 32 years and spearheaded the campaign to renovate the library in 2000. DeBrecht will join the ranks of Western Supermarkets and John Poyner, both of whom have previously been honored with the Tynes Award.

The city will also be recognizing its Employee of the Year, Officer Ro Burrows.

Tickets for the luncheon are $100 per person or $1,000 per table sponsorship and are expected to sell out. Networking will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the start of the luncheon at 11:30 a.m. To purchase tickets ahead of time or to learn more, visitmtnbrookchamber.org.