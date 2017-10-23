Avani Rupa celebrating Diwali

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Rupa Patel (pictured here) and her daughter, Avani, are celebrating Diwali at their store, Avani Rupa, throughout the month of October. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Throughout the month of October, Avani Rupa celebrates the Hindu holiday, Diwali. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Throughout the month of October, Avani Rupa celebrates the Hindu holiday, Diwali. Prev Next

For the month of October, Avani Rupa in Mountain Brook Village is celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

“It’s like our New Year,” said Rupa Patel, one of the owners of Avani Rupa. She said family members gather during Diwali to celebrate and have a good time while eating good food.

While Patel said Diwali is a recognized holiday in India and many people are given the day off, Avani Rupa will be celebrating in their storefront with traditional snacks such as puri — a type of fried bread — and dried Indian samosas — a fried or baked dish with a savoring filling.

Additional decorations and lights are throughout the storefront as well, which will have extended hours. Patel said families will attend prayer for a few hours on the day of Diwali, too.

“It’s all about having fun,” she said. “It’s all about celebrating the New Year.”