Chamber luncheon set for Jan. 24

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will be holding their annual 2017 chamber luncheon on Jan. 24 at the Grand Bohemian Hotel starting at 11:00 a.m.

During the event, the chamber will recognize Western Supermarkets, who is the winner of this year's Emmet O'Neal Library Tynes Award, and Hatton Smith, who is the winner of this year's Jemison Visionary Award. The speaker for the event will be Richard Yielding, founder of RBY Retail. As the founder of a retail real estate development and a retail tenant consulting firm, Yielding has 25 years of retail experience and 18 years of commercial real estate experience and is active in the community.

To attend the luncheon, tickets must be purchased in advance online for $100 per person or for $1,000 per sponsored table of 8. For more information, call 871-3779. Interested individuals are encouraged to reserve their seats as soon as possible, because tickets do sell out quickly.