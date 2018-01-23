City, Chamber present community awards

× 1 of 6 Expand Lexi Coon. Dr. Neal Berte discusses his work with the community after receiving the Jemison Visionary Award at the annual Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Jan.23. × 2 of 6 Expand Lexi Coon. Officer Ro Burrows smiles down at her Employee of the Year award at the annual Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Jan.23. × 3 of 6 Expand Lexi Coon. Steve Shaw presents former Emmet O'Neal LIbrary director Sue DeBrecht with the Tynes Award at the annual Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Jan.23. × 4 of 6 Expand Lexi Coon. Molly Wallace, project manager at the Chamber of Commerce, hugs Employee of the Year Ro Burrows. × 5 of 6 Expand Lexi Coon. News anchor and Mountain Brook resident Mike Royer introduces Dr. Neal Berte at the annual Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Jan.23. × 6 of 6 Expand Lexi Coon. Officer Ro Burrows smiles at the crowds and "her" merchants afte being presented as the Employee of the Year at the annual Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Jan.23. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual luncheon at the Grand Bohemian on Jan. 23, where members looked back on the many events they held in the past year, named Dr. Cal Dodson as the new Chamber president and presented three awards significant to the Mountain Brook community.

The Employee of the Year award was first on the docket and was presented to Officer Ro Burrows.

Burrows has been a part of the Mountain Brook Police Department for nine years and serves as the business liaison for the community, often driving around in what Police Chief Ted Cook said is the Village Car.

“She is always willing to help,” Cook said, noting that Burrows is spearheading the department’s United Way campaign this year and it has “far surpassed anything we have done before.”

Burrows said she was completely taken by surprise with the award. She entered the position with the goal of fostering relationships and has worked closely with local merchants over the years.

“To my merchants, I love y’all and I will continue to take care of y’all,” she said, noting too that she is glad to be involved with the MBPD and the Mountain Brook community. “I’m just thankful to be a part of it.”

The chamber then followed with two additional significant awards: the Tynes Award and the Jemison Visionary Award.

The Tynes Award was presented to Sue DeBrecht for her work with the Emmet O’Neal Library during her near three-decade tenure as the library director. During her time, she oversaw the transition of EOL to become what it is today — an institution in the Mountain Brook community.

“She has always been such a leader in our community,” said Steve Shaw, who has collaborated with DeBrecht for many years.

To her, the most rewarding aspect was watching countless children — who visited the library frequently — grow up, only to return with their children years later.

“I am just so honored to have this [award],” she said.

Dr. Neal Berte, President Emeritus of Birmingham Southern College, was then given the Jemison Visionary Award.

Friend and news anchor Mike Royer presented this award to Berte, saying “You’re one of my favorite people in the world and I hope you know that,” before continuing his introductions. To detail what Berte means to the local community and graduates of BSC, Royer had reached out to alumni and asked them about their college’s former president.

Many of the answers shared a common theme: he knew his students by name and would make them feel at home on campus. One submission also said only two words, “servant leader,” which fits the theme of the Jemison Visionary Award and mirrors the work Berte has done in the Birmingham area since moving here 40 years ago.

“It really is a special honor, and I am deeply grateful,” he said of receiving the award, before thanking all those who have worked alongside him. “This is a great community. It is a special, special space.”