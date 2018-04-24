Crestline gains fusion fitness studio

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Trifusion owner Laura Canterbury leads a yoga fusion class on March 20. The new fitness studio in Crestline Village offers classes that merge the styles of yoga, barre and pilates. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Trifusion owner Laura Canterbury leads a yoga fusion class on March 20. The new fitness studio in Crestline Village offers classes that merge the styles of yoga, barre and pilates. Prev Next

About a year ago, Rebecca Hughes and Laura Canterbury noticed there were no options for yoga, Pilates or barre classes in their village, Crestline. They wanted something that was close by and allowed people to fit in time for exercise, even if their schedules were packed.

So they decided to open Trifusion, a fitness studio just down the street from their homes that incorporates all three elements of exercise, and then some.

While Hughes and Canterbury have not owned a studio before, they do have a background in yoga, Pilates and barre. In Hughes’ family, everyone has always been health and fitness-oriented, Hughes said. After “doing every kind of different workout class at the Y,” running and having four kids, she became involved in barre and yoga.

Canterbury said she had a similar experience. She swam competitively through high school and began running marathons. She started doing yoga because both her knees and her hips began hurting her and found it led her to feel healthier.

“The flexibility part was kind of why I got into it,” Canterbury added.

They took their interests, added Pilates and decided to go from there. After realizing that many people don’t spend time working out due to time constraints, they said they chose to incorporate extended hours into their studio, with sessions starting as early as 5:30 a.m. and ending as late as 9 p.m.

“A lot of us busy moms don’t take a break,” Hughes said.

Canterbury described the class time as “giving them the mental break they need, that they don’t take.”

They’re also implementing punch cards for guests who walk or run to class. It’s their way of mitigating any parking problems that may arise and to encourage members to have a healthy lifestyle outside of class.

“We hope that a lot of our people will walk to the studio,” Hughes said.

All classes, regardless of time of day, are geared toward the idea that everyone can participate, Hughes and Canterbury said.

Three different fusion classes — yoga fusion, Pilates fusion and barre fusion — will be offered, with each focusing on the exercise in its name, but incorporating elements from the other two practices. They’re also planning a hot yoga and prenatal classes, kids and teen fusion, classes for mature adults, a cardio circuit, TRX classes and a yin yoga class later at night. A men’s sport fusion class is going to be on the schedule, too.

“We feel confident they [our instructors] can give the men a good workout. If they thought yoga was easy, they’ll be surprised,” Hughes said.

All of their instructors are barre, yoga, Pilates or personal training certified, and because of the variety of classes, Hughes and Canterbury are hoping their clients use the schedule to try out different types of exercise.

“I think each class has such a cool vibe and such a different vibe,” Canterbury said. “It makes Trifusion feel like it is all encompassing.”

They see their classes as a good complement to what IronTribe Fitness may offer, too.

In addition to the classes, Hughes and Canterbury will have a small retail section in their studio featuring REP Active Art, which is activewear made by Mountain Brook resident Ruth Penson Polson, as well as Alo yoga gear, Lululemon yoga mats, Hydroflash water bottles and their own branded items.

And, in the end, they’re looking forward to working with the community.

“I think we’re just both excited to share it with the community and see the results,” Hughes said.

“We truly want it to be a benefit to the community,” Canterbury said.

Trifusion Fitness is located at 236 Country Club Park. For more information, visit trifusionmethod.com.