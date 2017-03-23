Decorators’ ShowHouse returns to Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Alabama Symphony Volunteers Council. The Johnston-Clark Estate on East Briarcliff Road in Mountain Brook will be open for tours from April 29 through May 14.

Designers from the Greater Birmingham area are once again putting their heads together for the Decorators’ Show House, hosted by the Alabama Symphony Volunteers Council.

The Johnston-Clark Estate on East Briarcliff Road in Mountain Brook will be open for tours from April 29 through May 14. The show house features rooms decorated by multiple designers, and all items in the home will be for sale.

“Personally, I think [guests] get to see the newest in décor and designs,” said Betsy Cooper, a member of the Symphony Volunteer Council. “They give you ideas that you can then take and use at home.”

Designers also will be present at the show house, so visitors can have one-on-one contact with them and discuss any ideas they have. In addition to the designs, there will be music by Goodfellas and hors d’oeuvres.

Ticket sales go toward supporting the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, its programs and educational efforts. Following the tour, all items on display in the show house will be available for purchase, and a portion of those sales will also support the ASO.

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra is a “core component” of arts in Birmingham, said show house co-chairwoman Char Bonsack, and the show house helps spread the word about the symphony.

“It helps expand their program and makes people aware of the symphony and what they do for the city,” Bonsack said.

Co-chairwoman Molly Bloetscher said one benefit of the ASO is the variety of shows it brings to the Birmingham area. Rather than focus on classical music or standard opera, it brings “something for everyone,” Bloetscher said.

“It’s unique. Not every city has a symphony,” Bonsack added.

Mountain Brook-based Isabella Palmer Designs will work on the powder room in the Designer Show House, and tickets for the event will be on sale at Lambs Ear, Christine’s, Table Matters and Trocadero in Mountain Brook, in addition to other locations in the Greater Birmingham area.

Tickets for the event are on sale March 22 and will be available at retailers through April 28 for pre-sale. Those tickets cost $15, and tickets at the door will be $20.

Group tours and lunches are available, and there will be special activities planned for Derby Day and Mother’s Day. While the house can be toured on a lunch break, Bloetscher said people are welcome to take all the time they would like to look around.

The house will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. There is no parking at the house. Visitors should park at Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church, where a shuttle will transport them to and from the house.

For more information, go to svcalabama.com/decorators-show-house.