English Village hosts holiday shoppers with open house, poker run

× 1 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 2 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 3 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 4 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 5 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 6 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 7 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 8 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 9 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 10 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 11 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 12 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 13 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Christmas decorations in English Village, Nov. 29, 2017. × 14 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Christmas decorations in English Village, Nov. 29, 2017. × 15 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Christmas decorations in English Village, Nov. 29, 2017. × 16 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 17 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 18 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 19 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 20 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Shoppers came to English Village for the holiday open house on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 to enjoy food and drinks, sales at local businesses and a "poker run" with prizes. × 21 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Christmas decorations in English Village, Nov. 29, 2017. × 22 of 22 Expand Sydney Cromwell Christmas decorations in English Village, Nov. 29, 2017. Prev Next

Shoppers enjoyed finger foods and deals at English Village's Holiday Open House on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Participating businesses opened their doors and put on sales for customers, who enjoyed wine, hors d'oeuvres and desserts as they browsed holiday decor, clothing and more.

This is the second year that the open house has included a poker run, in which shoppers could draw a card at each of 14 participating shops to try to build the best five-card poker hand. At the end of the night, the best hand was awarded a gift basket worth $1,000 with items from merchants throughout the village.

Store owners and employees at Brogue and Cuff, Bearden Design, Continental Bakery, Henhouse Antiques, Gallery 1930, Vino, Jordan Alexander, Sherwin Williams, Schaeffer Eye Center, Trouve, Liz Hand Woods, Monkee's and Grand Jete had decks of playing cards on hand through the night for customers to build their hands. Tonya Jones SalonSpa was the site of the winner selection at the end of the night.

Mountain Brook Village will hold its own Holiday Open House on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5-8 p.m. Other Mountain Brook holiday events include the Christmas parade on Dec. 3, the Cahaba Village Holiday Open House on Dec. 5 and the Crestline Village Holiday Open House on Dec. 7