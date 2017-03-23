Harper’s Salon closing after 80 years, to be replaced with modern salon

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Harper’s Salon closed its doors in February.

After 80 years, one of the area’s most iconic hair salons is ending one chapter to begin another.

Harper’s Salon in Mountain Brook Village was established as a branch of one of the first franchised businesses in the country, founded by Canadian immigrant Martha Matilda Harper.

The store has changed hands a few times, and 30 years ago was first called home by “The Magician” Martine Sebbag.

Sebbag said the Martha Harper story always spoke to her and was a large part of her fondness for her little salon on Petticoat Lane.

“That was just an extraordinary story,” she said.

Sebbag purchased Harper’s Salon from Tony Buy, the second owner, and after a few other times of changing hands, has held the location for the last several years.

But now, after decades as a hairstyling institution, Harper’s Salon will be replaced with a modern, luxurious new offering: Speed Spa.

“It’s very, very sad,” Sebbag said, adding she feels a twinge of guilt that the Harper’s name will be no more.

But, she said she’s also excited for the future of the salon under its new ownership.

The new owner and visionary for the salon is Tricia Holbrook, who has spent the last 30 years in finance with Compass Bank and Sterne Agee.

Holbrook approached Sebbag about taking ownership of the salon, and Sebbag said she immediately thought Holbrook’s vision was a good idea.

The goal is to provide luxury salon service for those on the go. While Holbrook said she doesn’t want to reveal too many details just yet, she said it’s going to be more like the Apple Store than “Steel Magnolias,” with modern features and light colors to create an airy feel.

“It’s going to be gorgeous, really,” Sebbag said. “I think it was a good move. I wish Tricia high success.”

Those who are frequent clients of “The Magician” need not fret, however, as Sebbag said she will be coming back to the salon and working three and a half days a week.

“I’m looking forward to the change,” she said. “I love things that are new.”

Sebbag said she knows the change will require an adjustment for her clients, many of whom have been coming to Harper’s for years or are part of a multi-generation clientele.

But Sebbag said she thinks they are going to love what Holbrook will be doing with the location.

“The adjustment will come,” she said.

Holbrook said she is hoping to open the new salon in June, and she is excited to become part of the Mountain Brook Village business community.

In the meantime, Sebbag wanted to thank the community for 37 great years at Harper’s and to let them know they can find her at Hopson James Salon in Homewood.