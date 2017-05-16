IberiaBank hosting Shred Day

× Expand 1213 Iberia Bank When it was first proposed, the design for the IberiaBank building in Mountain Brook Village was similar to the company’s corporate template. After much work with Village Design Review, architects were able to come up with what’s currently on Cahaba Road, pictured.

On May 20, IberiaBank is hosting a community shred day for the local community to come and shred secure documents.

With services provided by Shred-It, residents are encouraged to bring paper documents such as outdated bank statements, checks, contracts or legal agreements to be securely shredded. Shredding the documents will help keep people's confidential information secure as well as be more environmentally friendly than throwing them away.

The bank is asking for a $3 donation for the provided services, which will go towards One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center.

“We wanted to host this event so that clients, local residents and businesses could purge old files in a secure manner, while offering the community an opportunity to support One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center,” said Erica Murphy, vice president and branch manager for IberiaBank, in a release.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held at the IberiaBank at 2824 Cahaba Road and run from 8-11 a.m.