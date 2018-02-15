Medical clinic opens in Cahaba Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Koleszar. Dr. Bruce Iwrin first founded American Family care in Hoover in 1982. The company has since grown to nearly 200 clinics, one of which recently opened in Cahaba Village.

As of mid-January, Mountain Brook gained a new resource for its residents: American Family Care.

Located at 3000 Cahaba Village, the American Family Care brand began in Hoover in 1982. Since then, the business has expanded to 190 clinics around the country. Chief Marketing Officer William Koleszar said AFC jumped at the chance to have a location in Cahaba Village.

“AFC has always had a strong following among Mountain Brook residents, although most traveled to our location on Montclair Avenue or to our Vestavia clinic,” Koleszar said. When Bayer Properties reached out to offer a space, “ … we knew it was the perfect location for us — because we always want to be embedded where people live, work and shop.”

Koleszar said the basis of the business — and the clinics — is to provide convenient and efficient high-quality health care and no appointment is needed. But, he said the designation of an “urgent care facility” is a misnomer.

“Because our medical centers are staffed with doctors, feature on-site labs and are equipped with digital X-ray machines, AFC can provide most of the everyday health care a family needs,” he said. Treatment and diagnosis can include that for colds and flus, broken bones and chronic disease management.

And in the future, Koleszar said he and AFC hope to become “one of the most widely known and admired brands in health care,” while support local events and organizations.

AFC Cahaba Village is open seven days per week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information, visit afcurgentcare.com.