Mountain Brook shops honored in Alabama Retail Day

× 1 of 7 Expand Sydney Cromwell Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards Please Reply was one of the Mountain Brook businesses honored at the Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards on Oct. 17, 2017 at Vestavia Country Club. × 2 of 7 Expand Sydney Cromwell Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards Western Market was one of the Mountain Brook businesses honored at the Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards on Oct. 17, 2017 at Vestavia Country Club. × 3 of 7 Expand Sydney Cromwell Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards Jeffrey Bayer was the keynote speaker at the Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards on Oct. 17, 2017 at Vestavia Country Club. × 4 of 7 Expand Sydney Cromwell Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards Members of the Alabama Retail Association eat lunch during the Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards ceremony on Oct. 17, 2017 at Vestavia Country Club. × 5 of 7 Expand Sydney Cromwell Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards Members of the Alabama Retail Association eat lunch during the Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards ceremony on Oct. 17, 2017 at Vestavia Country Club. × 6 of 7 Expand Sydney Cromwell Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards Members of the Alabama Retail Association eat lunch during the Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards ceremony on Oct. 17, 2017 at Vestavia Country Club. × 7 of 7 Expand Sydney Cromwell Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards Members of the Alabama Retail Association eat lunch during the Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards ceremony on Oct. 17, 2017 at Vestavia Country Club. Prev Next

Several Mountain Brook retailers were among the honorees at today's Alabama Retailers of the Year awards, held at Vestavia Country Club.

This was the 18th year of the awards, and the winners were chosen from more than 90 nominees in the following categories: Annual Sales Less Than $1 Million; Annual Sales $1 Million to $5 Million; Annual Sales $5 Million to $20 Million; Annual Sales More Than $20 Million; Gee Emerging Retailer of the Year Award; and the Customers' Choice Award.

Winners from Mountain Brook included:

Villager Yoga - Gold Award, Annual Sales Less Than $1 Million

Please Reply - Silver Award, Annual Sales Less Than $1 Million

Western Market - Gold Award, Annual Sales More Than $20 Million

Additionally, Ousler Sandwiches was among six businesses statewide recognized as Centennial Retailers, along with Fairhope Pharmacy, Edwards Chevrolet, Books-a-Million, Chris' Hot Dogs and McCurry Furniture.

In total, 20 Alabama retailers were honored at the lunch ceremony.

Prior to the awards ceremony, Bayer Properties founder Jeffrey Bayer spoke to the crowd of retailers about the future of local and national business. While many are concerned with the "coming retail apocalypse" of growing online sales, Bayer said he believes brick-and-mortar stores and malls can still have a significant place in the future U.S. economy.

The recent trend of stores closing nationwide is a "natural evolutionary process" in response to overdevelopment of retail.

"As we had that boom for 10 or 15 years, now we're paying the price," Bayer said.

He pointed to new projects like the Pizitz Building downtown and developments that mix shopping, offices, entertainment and living space as the likely next trend to cater to younger demographics.

"Change is inevitable and we need to address it here and now" to be successful, Bayer said.

For a full list of this year's winners, visit the Alabama Retail Association website.