Mountain Brook Sporting Goods reopens

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Mountain Brook Sporting Goods, 66D Church St., has completed interior renovations and recently threw a grand reopening.

A city staple now sports a new look.

On July 24, Mountain Brook Sporting Goods in Crestline Village held its grand re-opening to reveal the result of recent interior renovations. The store had been closed since mid-April due to construction, though it did continue processing team and custom sales through a temporary location in Office Park.

Julia Holt, a 10-year MBSG employee, said the entire store was in need of an update. Much of the interior hadn't been tweaked since it opened in 1990.

“We wanted to make it fresh and modern,” Holt said.

Over the course of three months, the store was gutted from floor to ceiling. It has since been reconfigured, refurbished and repainted.

The majority of the floor and wall space is dedicated to housing merchandise, which includes a blend of apparel and equipment. MBSG carries collegiate, Spartan and everyday apparel for all ages, along with athletic gear for a number of sports.

Toward the back of the store, there is a shoe room and two dressing rooms. A second floor of the building was discovered during construction and now serves as a storage area.

“Everything about the store when you walk in the door, you’re just not going to recognize it,” Holt said.

Rob Howland, Robert Gillespie and former University of Alabama quarterback Jay Barker purchased the store in January from its previous owner. The acquisition set the renovations into motion. “It’s going to have a new look and new ownership, but the same Spartan tradition,” Holt said.

Mountain Brook Sporting Goods is located at 66D Church St. To contact the store, call 870-3257.