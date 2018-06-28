Mountain Brook Village gains women’s fashion boutique

× Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. Zoco Stylist & Boutique, located at 2415 Montevallo Road, held its ribbon-cutting May 8. Named for owner Sheridan Bullard’s dog, Zoe, Zoco offers chic women’s fashion.

Sheridan Bullard still remembers when she found the perfect spot for her shop, Zoco Stylist & Boutique, in Mountain Brook Village.

She and her husband — who live in Crestline Heights — took a different route to lunch and went down Montevallo Road, where she saw the “For Lease” sign in a storefront window. They pulled into a space directly in front of 2415 Montevallo Road and called the number.

That was a Monday. She had the shop leased by Friday, and her grand opening was April 28. Bullard said it was perfect since the short-term lease Zoco had at Brookwood Village was coming to an end.

“I love it,” she said, adding that it was fate. “I can’t believe I’m on Montevallo Road right now.”

Bullard entered the retail world in high school and knew she wanted to pursue something in the fashion industry. Being a designer was out of the question because “drawing wasn’t my thing,” she said, but she stayed with retail and styling through college. After she graduated, she worked at Saks Fifth Avenue as a brand manager.

“I got really in touch with selling to people,” she said. “I decided I love styling and I love selling, so why not do a store that offered both?”

And Bullard said that’s what sets her store apart.

Named for her dog, Zoe, Zoco offers chic, modern women’s fashion. Bullard described the clothing items as “feminine, but not overdone.” She also has accessories, such as handbags and jewelry, and gift items like wine cups, candles and water bottles, but Bullard wants to focus on the clothing aspect of the store.

To choose what she carries, Bullard looks at the latest trends and her main audience — which is typically ages 18–26 — and then takes Alabama’s climate into account.

“I try to look for things that are in style but are also functional for our weather,” she said, noting that lightweight dresses and rompers are popular for summer months. She also tries to bring in brands and items that are functional on many levels and can be worn more than once.

“I want to have clothing that is versatile in your life,” she said. “I want people to be able to shop here all year long and wear their pieces for different reasons.”

For those who visit her store during normal hours, any styling she does is complimentary, too. Bullard also offers after-hours or in-home consultations at varying prices and is able to work with someone’s existing wardrobe while incorporating Zoco pieces.

But one of the things Bullard specializes in, she said, is helping young women plan for sorority recruitment events.

While she was not in a sorority when she attended college, she started an event at Saks Fifth focused on rush week, which grew over the years and carried over to her store.

Bullard goes online each year to view the packets of do’s and don’ts that nearby universities put out for their rush events and helps guide young customers’ purchases so they are comfortable but ready to enjoy the experience of joining a sorority.

“It’s serious business,” she said.

Because she is originally from Mississippi, she looks at Ole Miss and Mississippi State requirements, as well as guidelines from Auburn, Alabama, Birmingham Southern, Samford and UAB.

Eventually, Bullard said she would like to open more Zocos within Alabama and a men’s wear store as well. But in the meantime, she is hoping to become a greater presence in the community.

“I’m just looking forward to growing within this community and really reaching everyone I can and helping whichever way I can,” she said.

Zoco Stylist & Boutique is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit shopzocoboutique.com or call 783-1008.