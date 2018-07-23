Mountain Brook Village brings out bargain hunters for annual Market Day

× 1 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook Village merchants hosted its annual Market Day on July 21, 2018 during which shoppers could find great deals. × 2 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook Village merchants hosted its annual Market Day on July 21, 2018 during which shoppers could find great deals. × 3 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook Village merchants hosted its annual Market Day on July 21, 2018 during which shoppers could find great deals. × 4 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook Village merchants hosted its annual Market Day on July 21, 2018 during which shoppers could find great deals. × 5 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook Village merchants hosted its annual Market Day on July 21, 2018 during which shoppers could find great deals. × 6 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook Village merchants hosted its annual Market Day on July 21, 2018 during which shoppers could find great deals. × 7 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook Village merchants hosted its annual Market Day on July 21, 2018 during which shoppers could find great deals. × 8 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook Village merchants hosted its annual Market Day on July 21, 2018 during which shoppers could find great deals. × 9 of 9 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook Village merchants hosted its annual Market Day on July 21, 2018 during which shoppers could find great deals. Prev Next

Merchants from Mountain Brook Village joined together for their annual Market Day sales on July 21 under clear and sunny skies.

The sale, which took place all day, was set during the tax-free holiday weekend. Originally started by Jean Clayton of Christine's on Canterbury in 2000 as a way to celebrate the French Bastille Day, the event has grown and evolved. Clayton described it earlier this year as "spring cleaning" for many merchants.

All types of items were for sale, including linens, decorations, clothing, pillows and furniture items. The Crestline Tent Sale will be the next big village-wide shopping event, taking place on Aug. 11.