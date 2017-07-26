New mixed-use development coming to Crestline

× Expand Rendering by Nequette Architecture, courtesy of Francis Bryant Construction. A new development in Crestline includes office space facing Dexter Avenue, left, and three luxury townhomes, right.

Crestline is about to get a new building.

Birmingham-based Francis Bryant Construction is set to break ground on a mixed-use development, including three luxury townhomes and one office space, at the corner of Dexter Avenue and Vine Street in Crestline Village.

The lot is between Crestline Village’s commercial area and single family homes, and it is zoned Vine Street Transitional. According to Mountain Brook’s zoning code, this district “is intended to provide compact, appropriate-scaled buildings along the west side of Vine Street in Crestline Village” and can be applied to sites that can provide “an effective transition” from the village to neighboring residences.

This development does exactly that, said Kevin Gann, principal of Francis Bryant Construction.

“It’s a perfect combination of a boutique commercial that ties into the commercial side of Dexter [Avenue] and then the high-end, luxury townhomes along Vine Street,” Gann said.

In February 2015, the property was zoned to include a building with one to two office suites, and the Mountain Brook City Council approved a rezoning of the property during its June 26 meeting, which allowed for a shift to one office space and three luxury townhomes.

“When you go and look at the intent of the ordinance,” said Dana Hazen, director of planning, building and sustainability, “it’s [the mixed-use design] really exactly what was anticipated for this lot.”

The city has responded favorably to the site plans, Gann said, which he thinks is in part due to the high-end design and the fact that it fits into the look Mountain Brook aims for.

“It’s going to be an attraction, is what it’s going to be,” Gann said. “[It’s] one of the first new buildings in the are in quite some time.”

Two public hearings were held in regard to the rezoning, Hazen said, and no one spoke out against the change.

“I think what’s being proposed today is what we all envisioned [for Vine Street Transitional],” she said. “And it’s really telling that although we had two public hearings on this, only one of those neighbors even showed up to the meeting and didn’t speak, which I take to mean they were in support of it.”

The plans now need to go in front of the Village Design Committee, which must approve the architecture and finishes of the development.

The 1,900-square-foot office space will face Dexter Avenue, lining up with the commercial district, while the townhomes run along Vine Street, facing the residential area. The building will have custom wood shutters, custom iron balconies, gas lanterns one the exterior. While it will be new construction, Gann said they worked with architect Louis Nequette to make sure the building style fits the village.

Inside the 2,600-square-foot, three-story townhomes, there will be three bedrooms, three and a half baths, and antique wood beams, masonry fire places, elevators, marble counters and other high end finishes.

“When we did our research, our clientele, what we were hearing was a lot of them are looking to downsize and scale,” Gann said. While they hope to downsize from a larger estate, however, “they did not want to sacrifice the high-end finishes,” Gann added.

Since the project was approved by the council, Gann said they have already received calls from interested buyers. Gann said he has had to apologize because they are not ready to come forward with pricing information, as they’re working on finishing elements, but expect to have that information in the next few months.

In addition to constructing the building, plans for the development include 19 parking spaces, the majority of which will be public, and a sidewalk connecting to Crestline Village.

“Most people talk about walking to the village,” Gann said. “You truly can [from this property]. You don’t even need to get off the sidewalk.”

The project is expected to be completed by August 2018.