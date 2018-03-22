Quarterly luncheon to discuss local food, hospitality scene

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Brittany Wagner from the original Netflix documentary "Last Chance U" spoke at the quarterly Chamber luncheon on Sept. 26 about the importance of being part of the solution. Her comments were met with a standing ovation.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its quarterly luncheon on April 26 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. For this event, they are featuring a panel of local restaurateurs.

Suzan Doidge, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, said the panel will include Will Haver, owner of Taco Mama and Otey’s; Jennifer Yarbrough, owner of Crestline Bagel and Crestline Catering; Carole Griffin, owner of Continental Bakery and Chez Lulu; and Tom Sheffer, owner of Avo & Dram, Jackson’s and his newest restaurant, Icehouse. Yarbrough also opened a second location of Crestline Bagel in February.

Paul DeMarco will serve as the moderator for the panel. DeMarco said the panel will be discussing the restaurant and food scene in the area, particularly in Mountain Brook. “In particular, where we were and where we are heading,” he said.

They will also talk about the city’s Restaurant Trail and touch on business issues for the hospitality industry in Mountain Brook and surrounding region.

The luncheon is sponsored by Outklick, which is a new online shopping program introduced in Mountain Brook at the beginning of April. It was created by Mountain Brook resident Blake Patterson and Telegraph Creative as a way to pull together local businesses for a “digital mall” where residents can shop both locally and online.

Doors will open for the luncheon at 11 a.m., with lunch and the program beginning at 11:30 a.m. To purchase tickets, visitbit.ly/2FKFZqT.