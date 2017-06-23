Another Broken Egg welcomes new owners

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. A popular Mountain Brook breakfast joint, Another Broken Egg, recently welcomed new ownership: Jake Alleman and Cody Gielen of Cojak Investments.

As of early May, the Mountain Brook Village breakfast spot Another Broken Egg welcomed new ownership to the restaurant. Jake Alleman and Cody Gielen of Cojak Investments purchased the business from the previous owner.

“We’ve ‘joked’ around with previous ownership for over six years about purchasing this location. Well … he thought we were joking, but we were serious,” Alleman said. “We’ve always loved this location and he finally decided to sell to us.”

As a part of Cojak Investments, Alleman and Gielen were Another Broken Egg’s first franchisee and have since expanded their restaurants to include 11 of the cafés across the South, including in Tuscaloosa and Fairhope.

And even though the Mountain Brook location has been open for more than seven years, the new owners want to treat it as if it has just opened. “Our goal is to improve upon what the previous ownership built,” Alleman said. “Our main focus is to make customer service priority one, while also serving a southern inspired, fresh, culinary driven menu that elevates breakfast and brunch … Creating a unique and different dining experience in the [morning] and daytime category is very important to us.”

Alleman said he and Gielen have always loved the feel of the Mountain Brook location as an upscale getaway, and although they do have ideas focusing on the daytime menu, they don’t plan on making any modifications in the near future.

“While we have no immediate plans to make any significant changes, we do look forward to becoming a big part of the community by getting involved with area charities, as well as continuing to serve as a favorite breakfast and brunch spot for locals,” Alleman said.