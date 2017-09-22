Root to Tail opens in English Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of Justin Fox Burks. At Root to Tail, owner Ben Vaughn has decided that farm-to-table ingredients should be the standard of his dishes.

To Ben Vaughn, farm-to-table shouldn’t be an exception for restaurants — it should be a standard. And at his new restaurant in English Village, Root to Tail, it is.

“You know, farm-to-table sounds really soap-boxey; it’s almost like a bandwagon. And instead of us talking about it, it’ll just be our standard,” he said.

He wants to focus on the elements of the dish and bring out each ingredients best qualities.

“Our mantra is, ‘Our ingredients are more important that our recipes.’ … If you have beautiful turnips, carrots, potatoes, let those shine,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn, who earned his culinary degree in Florida, entered the food scene 23 years ago and worked under renowned chefs such as Norman Van Aken and Allen Susser before opening restaurants in Memphis, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

He’s also authored the book, “Southern Routes,” and hosted the Food Network show “Health Inspector,” the A&E show “World Food Champ,” and the Travel Channel show “Buffet Buddies.”

While he only has remaining ties with the restaurant in Atlanta, White Oak Kitchen and Cocktails, he decided to give Birmingham a try after hearing about its up-and-coming status.

“There was a lot of play on Birmingham coming through,” he said. “It was definitely something I wanted to pursue.”

Vaughn, who moved to Inverness in fall 2016, spent some time viewing different locations in the Birmingham area and found the rustic, bare-brick space 2031 Cahaba Road to be the right fit both in terms of layout and the community atmosphere. He said he wants to see more business in English Village and, eventually, “extend the time when the sidewalks roll up at night by another hour or two.”

As for dining, guests can expect to see dishes such as homemade ham, pickled watermelon rind, smoke trout ravioli, local grits and a charcuterie plate with selections like freshly made sausages and homemade cheese on the “vegetable-heavy menu,” bread from local bakers and in-house desserts.

And while Root to Tail won’t have chicken tenders for the kids menu, Vaughn said they’ll be creating a fun, playful atmosphere for his younger diners.

“We’re not redefining cuisine. It’s just familiar food done really well with great servers that create an experience,” he said.

Vaughn predicted that the menu will operate on a 50/50 selection of rotating items and staple signature dishes, depending on what local farmers have available to work with, and said Root to Tail will spend time composting behind the restaurant and recycling grease.

“It’s not a hippie movement, it’s just a smart thing to do,” he said. “Especially with how the world is today.”

He wants to make sure he’s supporting the other small businesses in the area, too.

“I really want to be here, I want to have a home here [in Birmingham], dine here and have friends here,” Vaughn said, speaking of the importance of spending time in the community. “And for [this restaurant], I’m more concerned with the longevity and the sustainability of my business and the community … this is a long-term plan and a long-term lease.”

Root to Tail

WHERE: 2031 Cahaba Road

HOURS: Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-11 p.m.; Saturdays, 5-11 p.m.; and Sundays for brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant is closed Mondays.

CALL: 730-1699

WEB: roottotail.com