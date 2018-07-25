Several Mountain Brook restaurants to participate in Birmingham Restaurant Week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Katie Beck The Harvest Brunch, seen here in 2016, is one of the many events scheduled for this year’s Birmingham Restaurant Week.

Food and drink enthusiasts alike can rejoice, as the Birmingham Restaurant Week is back Aug. 10-19. The restaurant week features restaurants from all over the Birmingham area offering specials and deals for different course options.

“Birmingham Restaurant Week celebrates the city’s burgeoning culinary reputation as we connect our community through local food,” a release about the event said, noting that their largest audience is that of local food lovers and supporters of Birmingham.

The following Mountain Brook restaurants are participating as of press time:

► Chez Lulu: $10 lunch, $20 dinner

► Grille 29: $15 lunch, $30 dinner

► Habitat Feed & Social: $15 lunch, $40 dinner

► Root to Tail: $40 dinner

► The Gardens Cafe: $15 lunch

► Vino: $30 dinner deal

Menu options for each meal deal will vary depending on the restaurant, but will be available to review ahead of time.

BRW has other events planned in addition to deals at participating restaurants.

A Harvest Brunch and a Magic City Eats Bike Tour will take place Aug. 11, followed by a Monday Night Startup Restaurant Takeover on Aug. 13. Foodie Biz, a workshop for those with ideas for the food business, will take place Aug. 17 and Mixing up the Magic, a mixology class, will be Aug. 18.

For more information about the participating restaurants and their menus as well as the events, visit bhamrestaurantweek.com.