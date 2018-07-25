Several Mountain Brook restaurants to participate in Birmingham Restaurant Week

Food and drink enthusiasts alike can rejoice, as the Birmingham Restaurant Week is back Aug. 10-19. The restaurant week features restaurants from all over the Birmingham area offering specials and deals for different course options. 

“Birmingham Restaurant Week celebrates the city’s burgeoning culinary reputation as we connect our community through local food,” a release about the event said, noting that their largest audience is that of local food lovers and supporters of Birmingham.

The following Mountain Brook restaurants are participating as of press time:

Chez Lulu: $10 lunch, $20 dinner

Grille 29: $15 lunch, $30 dinner

Habitat Feed & Social: $15 lunch, $40 dinner

Root to Tail: $40 dinner

The Gardens Cafe: $15 lunch

Vino: $30 dinner deal

Menu options for each meal deal will vary depending on the restaurant, but will be available to review ahead of time.

BRW has other events planned in addition to deals at participating restaurants.

A Harvest Brunch and a Magic City Eats Bike Tour will take place Aug. 11, followed by a Monday Night Startup Restaurant Takeover on Aug. 13. Foodie Biz, a workshop for those with ideas for the food business, will take place Aug. 17 and Mixing up the Magic, a mixology class, will be Aug. 18.

For more information about the participating restaurants and their menus as well as the events, visit bhamrestaurantweek.com.

