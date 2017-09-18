Crowd gathers at third annual Taste of Mountain Brook

× 1 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 Restaurants line up on Hoyt Lane to give samples at Taste of Mountain Brook. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. × 2 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 Stone Hollow Farmstead offers samples of its cheeses and jellies at Taste of Mountain Brook. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. × 3 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 Continental Bakery brought desserts and granola for patrons to sample at Taste of Mountain Brook. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. × 4 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 Mountain Brook cheerleaders prepare to perform at Taste of Mountain Brook. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. × 5 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 The Dorians perform at Taste of Mountain Brook. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. × 6 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 The Dorians perform at Taste of Mountain Brook. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. × 7 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 The Dorians perform at Taste of Mountain Brook. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. × 8 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 Mountain Brook cheerleaders at Taste of Mountain Brook. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. × 9 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 Taste of Mountain Brook included children's games and activities. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. × 10 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 Leadership Mountain Brook brought copies of "Buttons Explores the Brook" at Taste of Mountain Brook. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. × 11 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 Restaurants line up on Hoyt Lane to give samples at Taste of Mountain Brook. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. × 12 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 A child tries food samples at Taste of Mountain Brook. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. × 13 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 Restaurants give out food samples at Taste of Mountain Brook. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. × 14 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 Revelator Coffee offered carbonated coffee and desserts at Taste of Mountain Brook. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. × 15 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 Vino gave out samples of their apple fritters at Taste of Mountain Brook. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. × 16 of 16 Expand Sydney Cromwell Taste of Mountain Brook 2017 Avo/Dram offered biscuits and gravy at Taste of Mountain Brook. This year's Taste of Mountain Brook was held Sept. 17, 2017. Prev Next

Hoyt Lane saw quite the crowd this weekend, as hundreds gathered for the third annual Taste of Mountain Brook.

Mountain Brook businesses lined the street between city hall and Oak Street Garden Shop, providing free samples from their menus and, at times, other goodies such as coupons, hats and shirts. Samples ranged from Taco Mama quesadillas or pizza from Davenport's to frozen yogurt from Yogurt Mountain and granola from Continental Bakery.

In addition to tasty food, attendees were able to hear a performance from the Mountain Brook High School band and enjoy a kid’s zone.

The event benefits All In Mountain Brook, which aims to bring together community groups to combat problems that affect the lives of Mountain Brook’s youth, including substance abuse, underage drinking and other issues.