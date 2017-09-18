Crowd gathers at third annual Taste of Mountain Brook

1 of 16
Hoyt Lane saw quite the crowd this weekend, as hundreds gathered for the third annual Taste of Mountain Brook.
Mountain Brook businesses lined the street between city hall and Oak Street Garden Shop, providing free samples from their menus and, at times, other goodies such as coupons, hats and shirts. Samples ranged from Taco Mama quesadillas or pizza from Davenport's to frozen yogurt from Yogurt Mountain and granola from Continental Bakery.
In addition to tasty food, attendees were able to hear a performance from the Mountain Brook High School band and enjoy a kid’s zone.
The event benefits All In Mountain Brook, which aims to bring together community groups to combat problems that affect the lives of Mountain Brook’s youth, including substance abuse, underage drinking and other issues.