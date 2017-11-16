Swoop expanding to Lane Parke

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Swoop owner Leila Morton poses outside of her current storefront on Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook Village. Swoop is planning to move to a new location in Lane Parke in early December.

After more than five years in their shop in Mountain Brook Village, Leila Morton and her store, Swoop, have outgrown their space.

Morton opened the store as a toy store initially, then growing to incorporate kid’s clothing as well.

“It was sort of just an idea, and once it was an idea it really, honestly came to life on its own,” she said.

While she admitted she was not excited about the idea of moving her store, Morton said their need for additional storage and display space — as well as the added traffic from visitors at the Grand Bohemian — led her to sign a lease at the Lane Parke shopping center. They plan to move into the space between Kinnucan’s Specialty Outfitters and B. Prince by Dec. 1.

“We just want a better platform to show our stuff,” Morton said. “We’re feeling like we’re not giving our stuff the best experience it could deserve, especially the clothes.”

She emphasized that Swoop will “still be Swoop,” only with a greater amount of room in an updated space. They’re hoping this will help drive their online sales, which were initiated recently. Eventually, Morton said they’d like to bring in more candy, too.

“We love doing fun candy,” she said, clarifying that even if they add candy options, the store will not be decreasing its toy selection at all.

“We’re not trying to change anything; we’re just trying enhance it,” Morton said. “It’s just going to be Swoop in a better place.”