The Pantry hosting Cocoa with the Kids

Photos by Lexi Coon. Samantha Oliphant pets one of the goats at Cocoa with the Kids at The Pantry in Crestline on Jan. 14. Photos by Lexi Coon. Cocoa with the Kids Photos by Lexi Coon. Emily Baird, left, and JD Oliphant hold two kids, or baby goats, at Cocoa with the Kids at The Pantry on Jan. 14

Everybody likes some company to drink hot chocolate with, be it a friend or a family member. Starting Jan. 14, though, you can up the cuteness factor by drinking your hot cocoa with baby goats.

Now through Feb. 11, The Pantry, at 17 Dexter Ave. in Crestline, will be hosting "Cocoa with the Kids" every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to stop in for an cup of hot chocolate made with organize cacao on the house and to enjoy the company of their four-legged kids in their "warmest winter sweaters."

For more information, call The Pantry at 803-3585.