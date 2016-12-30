Women in Business: Allison Fowlkes - Therapy South

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Allison Fowlkes

Every day, Allison Fowlkes gets to be a problem solver for her clients at Therapy South’s Crestline office.

“I like to be a person that people come to for help,” Fowlkes said.

That desire to help people began in childhood and led Fowlkes to her career in physical therapy. She joined Therapy South when it opened in 2006. She sees clients of all ages seeking treatment for pain throughout the body, sport conditioning, workplace injuries, geriatric care and general wellness.

Fowlkes has a master’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and additional practice in dry needling to relieve certain forms of muscle pain.

Fowlkes said she enjoys getting to know each client, building trust and identifying unique solutions for the problems they seek to treat. The Therapy South staff frequently goes the extra mile for their patients to help communicate with doctors and set appointments.

Though there are a lot of great physical therapy options around Birmingham, Fowlkes said Therapy South’s reputation for high quality care and 22 locations, including the Crestline office, makes them a convenient and trustworthy choice for clients.

“We’re good physical therapists and we are close to home,” Fowlkes said.

Fowlkes said she is thankful for the chance to help lead the Crestline office team and get patients back to health every day.