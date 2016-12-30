Women in Business: Amy Maziarz - Red Hills Realty

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Amy Maziarz, Red Hills Realty

For Amy Maziarz, her relationship with clients doesn’t end when she hands them the keys to their new home.

“It goes beyond the closing,” Maziarz said. “After we close, our relationships carry forward and result in a friendship. I want my clients to feel and know they have a trusted advisor for life — even if just for their real estate needs.”

Maziarz is the broker for Red Hills Realty. She started her career as a CPA at a local bank but has practiced real estate since 2006. Maziarz decided three years ago to fully commit to realty as a broker. Maziarz is a Mountain Brook resident and among the top agents in the area, selling over $13 million in volume so far in 2016.

Maziarz said her accounting and banking background give her a keen eye in guiding the home-buying/selling process.

“As a CPA, you are trained to focus on the details. With real estate there are many moving parts, and if you lose sight of the details, you can run into significant issues. I am grateful for my accounting and banking experience, and I leverage both to better serve my clients.”

Maziarz gains most of her business through referrals, and said gaining a referral from a friend or client is the greatest and most rewarding compliment she can receive.

“If you are willing to trust me with a friend or family member, then I know I did a good job.”