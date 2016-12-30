Women in Business: Brenda Meadows - The Lingerie Shoppe

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett. Brenda Meadows

Buying undergarments is an intimate situation, but Brenda Meadows’ goal at The Lingerie Shoppe is to make the shopping experience as comfortable as possible.

The Lingerie Shoppe has been open for 70 years, though Meadows and now-retired co-owner Betty McMahon bought the business in 1988. The store carries underwear, sleepwear, foundation garments such as Spanx and accessories such as shoulder pads and hem tape.

“We try to be a full service shop so that if you walk in here and you have a need, hopefully we can find something that will address what your need is,” Meadows said.

Customers at The Lingerie Shoppe include women of all ages and men buying gifts for the women in their lives. Gifts for bachelorette parties and wedding showers are also popular, Meadows said. She goes to markets about three times a year to find inventory that everyone who enters her store will love.

“My goal at market is to find the best quality for the best price. So I feel like I can offer things that are very reasonably priced,” Meadows said.

The Lingerie Shoppe’s goal is for every woman to feel beautiful in their products.

“I want them to feel very confident and feel good about how they look and comfortable,” Meadows said. “Our goal is to always make you feel comfortable.”

The Lingerie Shoppe is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.