Women in Business: Caroline Ezelle - RealtySouth

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett. Caroline Ezelle, RealtySouth

For RealtySouth agent Caroline Ezelle, real estate is a family business. Her aunt was a Birmingham realtor, her mother’s hobby was visiting open houses for sale and her father was a banker. So Ezelle started out in mortgage lending and moved to residential real estate three years ago.

"I grew up around the industry — we did a lot of taking about real estate at the dinner table. Real estate was a natural career choice for me,” Ezelle said.

Ezelle is now part of the No. 1 RealtySouth office in the state, and her financial and lending background helps her in analyzing and valuing homes for her clients.

Her emphasis on financial soundness means that sometimes Ezelle considers it a success when her clients don’t buy a house, if the market analysis shows it would not be a good purchase.

Ezelle sells homes all around Birmingham, and she said she enjoys the chance to work with out of state families to show them the city and help them transition into their new home. In one memorable instance, she used FaceTime to walk a client through homes in their ideal neighborhood and an electronic signature app to complete documents without any travel time.

“Using technology, they were able to view a house the minute it came in the market and they are loving living there,” Ezelle said.