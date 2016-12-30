Women in Business: Elizabeth Roberts and Julie Howell - Lamb's Ears, Ltd.

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Elizabeth Roberts and Julie Howell

Julie Howell compares Lamb’s Ears in Crestline Village to the television show Cheers, where ‘everybody knows your name’. “We not only learn our customer’s names; we learn about their families.” she said.

When Julie and her sister, Elizabeth Roberts, purchased the store six years ago, they faced moving a store that had been in the same location for almost 20 years. They seized the opportunity to move it to Crestline. “We knew we wanted to be here. This is such a supportive community” Julie said.

As the third owners of the Lamb’s Ears, they were determined to keep up the wonderful reputation that the store had gained over the years. With a large selection of home décor, housewares, jewelry, fashion accessories, luggage and children’s items, you can get almost anything you need for home and gifts. They find their products at national and regional markets, as well as with a large number of local artists. “We choose carefully to make sure we are able to meet our customers’ needs. We want to be their ‘go-to’ store and encourage them to shop local. Shopping local is critical to a home-town business like ours.”

Julie and Elizabeth also attribute their success to the great staff they have working with them. “We are told time and time again how great our people are,” Julie said. “We are so lucky to have a team of exceptional people that have a common goal: to provide the best possible service to our customers.”

Lamb’s Ears is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.