Women in Business: Dr. Christy Savage, Dr. Sherri Weissman, Dr. Maggie Law - Great Smiles of Crestline

Dr. Christy Savage found her career calling because she didn’t like her childhood smile. Orthodontic treatments transformed her self-image, and Savage wants to share that feeling with others.

“I loved my smile afterward. I loved the confidence it brought me,” Savage said.

Savage and Dr. Sherri Weissman have 24 and 25 years of experience, respectively, and created Great Smiles about four years ago. Their practice has locations in Crestline, Inverness and Trussville. They provide braces and orthodontic treatment for children and adults, including jaw surgery, fluoride treatment and services for sleep apnea and TMJ.

In addition to the classic metal braces, Great Smiles also offers ceramic, clear or behind-the-teeth braces for more subtle straightening.

“These are not your parent’s braces. There are so many incredible advances in technology that have made orthodontic treatment more aesthetic, more comfortable and more time-efficient,” Weissman said.

Fellow Great Smiles orthodontist Dr. Maggie Law also chose her career based on her teenage experience with braces. Since she lives close to the Crestline office, Law said she enjoys the chance to see patients outside the office. Building a good relationship makes their treatments more fun and stress-free.

“Kids say the funniest things if you just ask them. I enjoy getting to interact with them and make them feel special while they are at the office,” Law said. “Also, I love working with adults on their treatment, especially with Invisalign. We are able to get amazing and predictable results with the clear aligners. It really has become one of my favorite ways to treat a case. I even wore Invisalign myself before I got married!”

Savage said the effect of a straight, healthy smile is more than just beauty; it gives Great Smiles patients self-confidence that can help them throughout their lives.

Sometimes, particularly with more severe or complicated cases, patients have been hiding their smiles their entire lives.

“Those people all of a sudden come out of their shell,” Savage said. “That, to me, is life changing.”

The community in Crestline is part of the reason Savage loves her practice, because their patients are tight-knit, educated about dental health and engaged in the process of creating a beautiful smile. Over the years of treatment and even after braces are removed, the Great Smiles staff gets to watch their patients grow up, graduate, marry or have children.

“It is not uncommon for our former patients to just stop by for a surprise visit years later, to say hello and update us on what’s going on in their lives,” Weissman said.

“It becomes like a big old family,” Savage added.

No matter your age, Savage said it’s never too late to create a better smile. “Do it. You won’t regret it. You will have a healthier and beautiful smile long-term,” she said.

The sight of a patient’s first smile after finishing their treatment never gets old. “It’s very rewarding knowing there are so many smiles out walking around in Birmingham that I have helped to create,” Law said.