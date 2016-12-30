Women in Business: JanieMac Roe - LAH Real Estate

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett. JanieMac Roe, LAH Realty

JanieMac Roe bought her first home at age 23. Now, she helps other families find their dream homes as part of the LAH Real Estate team.

JanieMac is a Mountain Brook resident and mother of two. She said she tried several other careers first — including medical sales, advertising and owning a clothing store — before working in real estate. “I find houses and real estate just extremely interesting,” JanieMac said. “It’s the first thing I’ve ever done that I’m obsessed with.”

Now in her third year as a real estate agent, JanieMac sells houses in Mountain Brook and across the Birmingham metro area as far away as Trussville and Chelsea. She said the customer service experience before joining LAH has helped her excel in finding families their “forever homes.”

“I have a strong customer service background, so I try to make that a focal point in my business to help ensure my clients’ satisfaction,” JanieMac said.

JanieMac said she more than doubled her total sales from her first year to her second, and in 2016 she surpassed her annual sales goal in July.

But the numbers aren’t all that matters.

“Don’t just look at somebody’s sale record. Sometimes you need to find the person that best fits you and your personality and what you’re looking for,” JanieMac said.

JanieMac markets many of her houses on Facebook and is also available by phone or email (JanieMac@LAHRealEstate.com). That availability can make all the difference for her clients.

“Your agent’s willingness to answer the phone can make all the difference in selling your home,” JanieMac said.