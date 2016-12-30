Women in Business: Jean Clayton - Christine's on Canterbury

× Expand Jean Clayton

Jean Clayton has held many different occupations. From being a teacher to going to law school, she finally came to the profession of retail in the early 1970s. Clayton has had a love for shopping and markets since she was a door-to-door salesperson at 9 years old. Clayton’s shop, Christine’s on Canterbury, portrays her passion for retail and the public.

This Christmas, Clayton is celebrating her shop’s 44th Christmas in Mountain Brook Village. The store carries a broad selection of categories such as gifts, paper products, fragrances, frames and linens.

The shop has introduced things no one in the state had at the time such as hand-painted Russian boxes, Godiva chocolates and its most successful line ever, MacKenzie-Childs.

“Every customer who walks through the door is important to me,” Clayton said. “Whether they buy one greeting card or $15,000 of furniture, they should be treated equally.”

Clayton’s favorite part about her shop is the people. She loves all of the stories and lives the public brings.

“The minute I open the door every day is like a new chapter begins,” Clayton said. “Should I live so long, and have a memory, I will write a book.”

Some of Clayton’s achievements include serving as president of the Merchant’s Association for two years and serving as a representative for Mountain Brook Village on the Chamber of Commerce board.

Clayton has also received the Small Business award from the Women’s Committee of 100 and Retailer of the Year Gold Award from the Alabama Retail Association.