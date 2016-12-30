Women in Business: Leslie Pittman - Elle

× Expand Leslie Pittman

What started as a temporary job grew into a life passion for Leslie Pittman, owner of Elle boutique.

Pittman began working at the store, then named Laura Kathryn, in 2006 and decided to purchase the store in 2008. The name Elle was something she had in mind for a long time, but she made the leap to change the name in 2014.

“It’s the best thing we’ve ever done. I think people respond well to change, I think they respond well to curiosity,” Pittman said. “I’d had this vision and it was time to make it truly my own.”

Elle has a range of mid-price clothing and jewelry, and the store also hosts regular events such as pop-up shops and quarterly parties featuring different designers.

What sets it apart is the staff’s commitment to customer service. Pittman and her employees act as personal shoppers in the store, send customers pictures of items they might like, visit for closet consultations and even mail products to customers’ homes to try on.

When they go to market about seven times a year, Pittman said, she will choose items with specific customers in mind.

After 10 years at the shop, many of those customers are more like friends.

“We want people to have a very positive experience while they’re here. I want them to feel special. I want them to walk out feeling confident about themselves,” Pittman said. ”It's so rewarding to know our customers that well.”

Elle is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.