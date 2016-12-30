Women in Business: Avani Patel and Rupa Patel - Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers

× Expand Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers

Since moving their business to Mountain Brook Village in November 2015, mother-daughter duo Rupa and Avani Patel believe their family dynamic makes them distinct among jewelry stores.

“I do a lot of the newer, kind of modern jewelry and she knows the traditional, kind of what her crowd and her age range would like. So I feel like the mixture of jewelry we have is ideal because we have two opinions and two sets of styles,” Avani Patel said.

Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers offers several one-of-a-kind lines of jewelry, including Avani Patel’s own designs, a line of Indian-inspired pieces and a few items that are only made once. One of their major services is custom design work.

“We want to create something that’s in your budget and create something that’s just as special for anybody,” Avani Patel said.

Avani Patel is a Gemological Institute of America (GIA) graduate gemologist and has taken courses in jewelry design and identifying and valuing different precious stones. She said she loves the chance to sit with a customer, learn about their tastes and create a piece of jewelry that’s just for them. In the process, she wants to build a relationship for life.

There are lots of places to buy a ring or a necklace, but Avani Rupa guarantees GIA-certified diamonds and a staff with gemstone education and design experience. Avani Patel said this means her clients can “have confidence in what we can create.”

“You can come in and get a great price on a ring, you can get best quality on the ring but you can also get a one-of-a-kind ring,” she said.