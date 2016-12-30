Women in Business: Elizabeth Adams - Ex Voto Vintage

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett. Elizabeth Adams

Inside Ex Voto Vintage’s showroom, many of the pieces on display are designed around antiques that have been given a new story. Owner Elizabeth Adams said many of her customers feel an emotional connection to the idea of old and broken things being made beautiful.

“I think that really resonates with people because it represents our lives too,” Adams said.

Ex Voto itself is an example of such a story. After her three-year-old daughter’s death in 2007 due to pediatric brain cancer, Adams began painting and making collages. This gradually transformed into making and selling one-of-a-kind jewelry, which is how Ex Voto got its start. The store still donates a portion of each sale to pediatric brain cancer research.

Ex Voto now sells a variety of necklaces, lockets, bracelets, rings, earrings, key fobs, jewelry dishes, handbags, scarves, candles and more. There are also men’s gifts such as rings, pocket squares, cuff links and wallets.

Many of the items in the store are designed by Adams, or one of a small collection of local artists including Carrie Pittman and Cotton + Quill.

“Usually the materials inspire me – the stones or the vintage pendant or the vintage bead. I see those and that’s where it starts,” Adams said. “One of our pieces is cast from an antique key that I found when I traveled.”

Common elements in Ex Voto pieces include gold, leather, freshwater pearls, textiles, semi-precious stones and vintage crystal. Everything is made locally “from beginning to end” and since many of Ex Voto’s products are inspired by antiques Adams has discovered, each item has a story behind it.

“It intrigues [customers] and it helps them enjoy the piece even more,” Adams said.

Ex Voto also has several special collections, including bridal products, the Elizabeth Adams Collection and Couture to Cure. The Couture to Cure line is entirely one-of-a-kind jewelry made with antique elements, and proceeds from the sales go to The Cure Starts Now Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer Research.

Prices range from a collection of gifts under $50 to “modern heirloom” pieces around $700. Ex Voto also offers monogramming and hand or machine engraving services to make gifts more special.

“It makes a gift a forever heirloom,” Adams said.

Ex Voto has expanded to include stores in Montgomery and Nashville. Adams said the exceptional design and quality of her products has helped to build her business, along with growing customer relationships through service and offering complimentary gift wrapping and shipping.

“We hope to grow it by great customer service,” Adams said.

Ex Voto Vintage is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.