Women in Business: Allison Collier - Andavo Travel

Allison Collier is dedicated to using her passion for travel to help clients have an enjoyable vacation experience. For some, planning a trip can be overwhelming. A self-described research fanatic, Collier enjoys lifting the burden of planning off of her clients and maximizing their time and money through extensive research, creative planning and detail handling.

Oftentimes, there is a perception that using a travel advisor may be cost prohibitive or that it may increase the ultimate cost of a trip. In reality, there are typically no additional costs to utilize an advisor’s services. It may even save money as an advisor can enhance your travels through saved time during the planning and research process, added value through amenities, and ground support for unexpected issues that may occur during the trip itself.

“If travel is a priority, I am a great resource not only to make it happen but also to making the planning process enjoyable,” says Collier. “My goal is to research and plan the trip my client wants exactly. Getting to know my clients, working with my industry contacts and planning for every detail creates the ideal vacation.”

Collier’s love of travel and her own personal adventures led her to become a travel advisor affiliated with Andavo Travel, a member of the Virtuoso consortium.

Collier’s enthusiasm for creating memorable travel opportunities for her clients, combined with her professional contacts with the world’s best travel companies make her an advisor who provides exceptional value and the perfect travel experiences for clients.

► WHERE: 2900 Cahaba Road

► CALL: 874-8529

► WEBSITE: allisoncolliertravel.com

