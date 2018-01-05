Women in Business: Amy Maziarz - Red Hills Realty

× Expand Amy Maziarz.

It takes more than a sign in the front yard to sell a home for the best price. At Red Hills Realty, Amy Maziarz does whatever is needed to help her clients sell their home or find the perfect new place, from rolling up her sleeves to declutter and stage a home to navigating the complicated negotiation process.

Maziarz started in real estate in 2006 after a career as a CPA, and she said relationships drive her business. Getting to know her clients’ needs is crucial, as is working side by side with them from first meeting to closing day. Recent clients have described Maziarz as “professional, sensitive and gracious” and she was “meticulous in understanding our specific needs.”

And her relationship with clients doesn’t end when she hands them the keys to their new home.

“It goes beyond the closing,” Maziarz said. “After we close, our relationships carry forward and result in a friendship. I want my clients to feel and know they have a trusted advisor for life — even if just for their real estate needs.”

Maziarz is a Mountain Brook resident and among the top agents in the area, selling more than $15 million in volume in 2017. She said her accounting and banking background give her a keen eye in guiding the home-buying/selling process.

“As a CPA, you are trained to focus on the details. With real estate there are many moving parts, and if you lose sight of the details, you can run into significant issues. I am grateful for my accounting and banking experience, and I leverage both to better serve my clients.”

Maziarz gains most of her business through referrals, and said gaining a referral from a friend or client is the greatest and most rewarding compliment she can receive.

“If you are willing to trust me with a friend or family member, then I know I did a good job.”

► CALL: 515-1903

► EMAIL: amym@redhillsrealtyllc.com

