Women in Business: Antoinette Flowers - LAH Real Estate

Antoinette Flowers’ hands-on approach to real estate is essential to her 25 years of success helping Birmingham buyers and sellers.

“I’m very dedicated to my clients,” Flowers said. “I want my clients educated about the current market conditions. I also want to sell them the right house, not just make a sale.”

A Demopolis native, Flowers got her introduction to customer service working in her father’s hardware store.

“I grew up selling in an environment where it was important to treat everyone fairly and to work hard,” Flowers said. “I try to live by that today.”

Flowers and her husband Ron have lived in Mountain Brook 42 years. They have three children — Ron Jr., Cruse and Sam — as well as five grandchildren — Billy, Jenna, Wells, Cruse and Kate. She decided to pursue real estate 25 years ago to help with children’s college costs and joined LAH under the guidance of her former college adviser, Jim Lawrence.

“The management of LAH has taught me so much.”

She primarily works in the over-the-mountain area, including Mountain Brook, Redmont, Forest Park, Crestline Park, Mountaindale, Homewood and Vestavia Hills. For all of her 25 years she has been acknowledged as one of the top agents in the area.

“I’ve been selling for 25 years, and I’ve been a multimillion-dollar producer for every year of my real estate. My record speaks for itself,” Flowers said.

With her years of experience, Flowers said she knows how to guide her clients and make sure they get an honest assessment of each home they visit.

Birmingham is a seller’s market right now, and Flowers said her enthusiasm, patience and eye for detail help her leave each client satisfied whether buying or selling.

► CALL: 266-0395

► EMAIL: aflowers@lahrealestate.com

