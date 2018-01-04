Women in Business: Dana Norton - RealtySouth

× Expand Dana Norton

When Dana Norton of Mountain Brook became a real estate agent with RealtySouth, it was a leap of faith.

“I started working for a bank, and I worked there for 12 years,” she said.

The University of Alabama alumna said working at the bank was rewarding, as her employers “saw some hope in me and some career-worthiness and kept elevating me.”

“Norton’s husband, Tom, encouraged her to make the career change to real estate. After some initial uncertainty, she became a part of the RealtySouth team. “That was 32 years ago,” she said. “And I’ve been here ever since, in this same office.”

Norton has since cemented a reputation as a top seller with the agency, placing both experienced and first-time homebuyers in homes across the area. Her secret, she said, is being transparent and honest with herself and her clients.

“As an agent, I have to continually be in the mode of developing new clients, and referrals from prior clients is my main source. You must have lots of energy for this career, be passionate about your job have real thick skin for the challenges, and be a self starter.”

“I am myself. I do not cover up my flaws. I sometimes have to put on my quite voice, but my personality shows,” Norton said.

Norton said she values the well-being and happiness of her customers above all else. “I am straight-forward. When my clients are happy or satisfied with a sale or purchase, I am rewarded,” she said.

“The listing inventory is low in our Over the Mountain market, and the demand is high, so anyone who needs or wants to move should call me so we can start the process. I can guide you through the process of getting your home on the market and take you all the way to your closing and moving dates.”

► WHERE: 2807 Cahaba Road

► CALL: 266-5050

► WEBSITE: dananorton.com

