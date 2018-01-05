Women in Business: Deanny Coates Hardy - Steeple Arts Academy of Dance

× Expand Deanny Coates Hardy

Steeple Arts Academy of Dance is not about trophies or competitions; it’s about developing a love of dance.

“At Steeple Arts, we feel deeply that it is important that each and every child have a positive experience, regardless of talent and ability,” said its third generation director, Deanny Coates Hardy. “It is more about the joy one can experience through the art of dance, rather than being competitive.”

The joy of dance is something Miss Deanny has known most of her life, ever since she put on her first pair of shoes at 2 years old.

“My first pair of shoes was literally a pair of ballet shoes,” Miss Deanny said.

Her dance education began under her mother, Lola Mae Coates, and growing up at Steeple Arts has given Miss Deanny an insight into the art of dance.

“I have studied and taught all styles of dance and movement, not only under my mother, but also with well-known teachers and choreographers in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York, and under the Rockettes,” Miss Deanny said.

And even past her own mother and grandmother, Miss Deanny said Steeple Arts is a family. Former students return to be instructors, and families bring their kids to experience dance at their childhood studio.

“I always love hearing stories from mothers and grandmothers about their dancing days at Steeple Arts, when they drop off their children for class,” she said. “They enjoy a trip down memory lane as they walk into the studio again after so many years, and are immediately taken back in time to their childhood.”

While it can be hard to put into words the feeling of seeing students succeed, Miss Deanny said she is proud to watch her students progress.

“But mainly, when my students are smiling and having fun while dancing, it reminds me of why I teach dance,” she said. “All the worries of day-to-day life seem to fade, and for that time in dance class, everyone is having fun.”

► WHERE:36 Church St.

► CALL:871-5893

► WEBSITE: steepleartsdance.com

