Women in Business: Dr. Deborah Kerr - Mountain Brook Wellness

× Expand Dr. Deborah Kerr

Dr. Deborah Kerr decided to start her own psychotherapy and neuropsychology practice so she could take the time to know each of her clients as a whole person.

She opened Mountain Brook Wellness in 2016 after previously working at UAB’s Departments of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Kerr offers therapy for individuals, couples and families, including cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness therapy and specialized treatment for chronic pain, anxiety disorders, depression, bipolar disorder, cognitive impairment, PTSD and personality disorders.

Other services at Mountain Brook Wellness include confidential therapy by Skype Business, a shareable resource library, neurological and psychological assessments, cognitive training, life coaching, nutrition and weight management, biofeedback training, family psycho-education and patient advocacy services, among others.

“I have been fortunate to have wide experience and training in clinical practice, research, teaching and counseling,” she said. “This allows me to focus my experience in each of these areas on my clients — essentially placing an entire clinic at their disposal.”

Mountain Brook Wellness has grown quickly through word of mouth as a concierge service with tailored treatment. Kerr’s services can help a variety of needs, from better navigating day-to-day stresses to treating severe mental illnesses.

“Meeting people, solving problems, teaching and mentoring — I love it all,” Kerr said. “My clients know that I am working for their health and wellness, and that I have more freedom to address their issues creatively.”

► WHERE: 3929 Forest Ave.

► CALL: 235-1277

► WEBSITE: mountainbrookwellness.com

Sponsored Content.