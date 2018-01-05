Women in Business: JanieMac Roe - LAH Real Estate

× Expand JanieMac Roe

Ask JanieMac Roe with LAH to name her favorite part of working in real estate is and without missing a beat, she’ll tell you it’s her clients.

“I just love helping people find their forever homes, or sell and move on to new chapters of their life,” she said.

She is a certified relocation specialist, so JanieMac also provides expert assistance to clients as they make profession-related moves.

Because JanieMac works from Trussville to Chelsea and from Mountain Brook to Gardendale, she has sold a wide variety of homes — ranging from about $50,000 to nearly $1 million in price.

JanieMac said keeping up with market and housing trends can be challenging, but she does her research to stay informed of housing changes in the area.

“Something I’m a big advocate [for] is I always try to answer my phone,” she said.

This commitment helps her stay in communication with her clients when they have a question or a concern. JanieMac emphasized the importance of working with a great Realtor and a great company when purchasing or selling a home.

“I’m dedicated to working hard for my clients,” she said. “and LAH is by far the best company that I’ve come in contact with.”

► WHERE: 2850 Cahaba Road

► CALL: 908-3699

► WEBSITE: lahrealestate.com/agents/janiemac-roe

