Women in Business: Jennifer L. Michelson, M.D. - Michelson Laser Vision, Inc.

Joining an established ophthalmology practice that has led the way in ophthalmic innovations in laser vision correction and cataract surgery might be considered a daunting task to some young doctors. But to Jennifer L. Michelson, M.D., coming home to Birmingham to work with her father as an ophthalmic surgeon is a dream come true.

“I consider myself fortunate to be able to follow in my father’s footsteps. My father, Marc Michelson, M.D., has been a pioneer in the fields of cataract surgery and laser vision correction since the 1980’s and has been on the forefront of the most advanced state of the art technology. I am both elated and humbled to learn first hand from my father and to work beside him.”

As a young girl, Dr. Jennifer Michelson watched her father restore patients’ sight through cataract and laser surgery. Now she is restoring sight for her patients performing cataract surgery at Alabama Eye & Cataract Center, P.C. and laser vision correction surgery at Michelson Laser Vision, Inc.

“It is a great feeling when a patient returns to the office one day after LASIK or cataract surgery and they are so excited to be seeing clearly again. Helping people is why I went into medicine,” Michelson continued.

Dr. Jennifer Michelson is a certified refractive surgeon performing All Laser LASIK and PRK to help patients eliminate the need for glasses or contacts. With the advancement of the new Multifocal and Toric intraocular lenses, Dr. Jennifer Michelson explains that cataract surgery has evolved into another form of refractive surgery like LASIK. “Now when patients undergo cataract surgery, they also have the opportunity to see without glasses,” she said.

Besides performing cataract surgery and LASIK, Dr. Michelson also evaluates and manages acute and chronic eye diseases such as diabetic eye disease, dry eyes, and glaucoma management and treatment.

As much as she praises her father, Dr. Jennifer Michelson is no stranger to ophthalmic innovation. In fact, she is now witnessing technology come to market on research she participated in at the Moran Eye Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah while a medical student.

“I plan to continue my father’s tradition of implementing the most advanced ophthalmic innovations and technology into our practices,” Michelson emphasized. “We continue to provide each patient with extensive screening tests with the most advanced diagnostic equipment to determine a customized treatment plan. All of our patients receive a comprehensive concierge experience.”

