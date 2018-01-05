Women in Business: Julie Archibald, Debbie White - LAH Real Estate

× Expand Julie Archibald, Debbie White

Sisters, Debbie White and Julie Archibald decided that when it comes to assisting clients with buying or selling real estate, they’re better together.

The siblings are LAH Real Estate agents who have created their own team, SoldSisters. Debbie brings 11 years of experience as an LAH Realtor, and Julie became an LAH Realtor in June 2017 after retiring from her decorating business of 15 years.

After working on several transactions together, SoldSisters was born. By combining real estate and decorating, SoldSisters can elevate the real estate experience to a new level for clients. Julie says, “Some people might not be aware that working with a real estate team doesn’t cost more for the client. They get two LAH agents for the price of one. Our clients receive double attention, double experience, and double opportunity to buy or sell their home because we’re working towards the same goal.”

The SoldSisters’ top priorities are attention to detail and building lifetime client relationships. “LAH provides a cutting-edge platform that allows us the opportunity to provide the BEST service for our clients through in-house marketing and technology. We feel very blessed to be able to work together and do what we love,” Debbie said.

► WHERE: 2850 Cahaba Road

► CALL: 908-3588 or870-8580

► WEBSITE/EMAIL: lahrealestate.com and soldsisters@lahrealestate.com

