Women in Business: Kathy Byrd - LAH Real Estate

Kathy Byrd is new to the real estate world, but her background in education and business serve her well in helping Birmingham residents find their perfect home.

A Mountain Brook native, Byrd chose to raise her two sons here and taught English in Mountain Brook City Schools for 16 years. While she loved the classroom, Byrd decided to put down her red pen and try a new career when her children left the house.

“Since the ‘mom’ role was obviously changing, I realized that I was ready for a totally new challenge — really, a new adventure. It seemed like a natural time to make a break and try something new,” Byrd said.

She started as an agent with LAH Real Estate in June. In her new role, Byrd combines not only her teaching talents but also her prior jobs as a loan officer and branch manager in retail banking and as an analyst for an insurance company.

“I look at real estate as a sort of blend of all of my work history,” she said. “It is definitely a return to the business side of things, but I am also excited to continue working with area families to accomplish their goals. The difference is that the goals are not learning new skills in a classroom, but rather finding new homes in the community.”

Clients’ satisfaction is Byrd’s No. 1 priority, from giving advice to taking care of paperwork along the way.

“Seeing a transaction to a successful close is my absolute priority, and I will do everything I can to make it happen,” she said. “I want my clients to know that they are important to me, and their happiness is my goal and, really, the greatest reward.”

