Women in Business: Katrina Porter - Katrina Porter Designs

The kitchen is the heart of the home and the heart of Katrina Porter’s design business.

“I love kitchens,” Porter said. “Most big renovations start in the kitchen, when families are invested in the neighborhood and looking for something new. There is usually more freedom (and more money) to be creative in kitchen renovation projects.”

Porter grew up in Birmingham and went to Auburn thinking she would study engineering. “But I hated it,” she said.

Luckily, during her sophomore year, she got what she calls a postcard from God: “The human science department sent a flyer [about their program]. Once I got into the curriculum, I loved it. It just lit my fire. I would sit in the studio and just draw and draw.”

She believes the key to success is believing in yourself and surrounding yourself with supportive people.

“My husband is very supportive,” Porter said, adding that she regularly has lunch with two local designers to openly share and bounce ideas off one another.

Porter has been a designer for more than 20 years, working some of that time in the industry and rest independently. After having her son in January 2016, she took the leap of faith and started her own design company. Now, she loves creating spaces that reflect her clients’ personalities.

“Knowing my clients are proud to share their space makes me feel good,” she said. “It’s something they couldn’t have done for themselves, and it is a piece of me that I get to give them.”

► WHERE: 9 Office Park Circle, Suite 217

► CALL: 335-1901

► WEBSITE: katrinaporterdesigns.com

