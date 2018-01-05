Women in Business: Sallie Aman - Ruby Ansley Interiors

× Expand Sallie Aman

Good design should be timeless and of good quality, as well as creating lasting friendships with clients. The perfect home should be a fusion of old and new. It should bring a new fresh flavor to the home unique to the owner, while balancing older and familiar for comfort.

That is what Sallie Aman wanted to give to clients when she assumed ownership of Ruby Ansley Interiors in 2012.

The design firm specializes in all periods of interior design, from traditional to contemporary, as well as celebrating the charm and classic beauty of antiques.

A longtime member of the Mountain Brook Village community, the firm is the namesake of Ruby Ansley, a Mountain Brook interior designer who founded the firm in 1963. “We are one of the oldest and most respected design firms in the area,” Aman said.

Aman joined Ruby Ansley Interiors in 1965 after receiving an Interior Design degree from the University of Alabama. Aman worked with Ansley and learned to navigate the industry of interior design and business operations. Now she puts her years of industry experience to use as owner and head designer.

She takes pride in providing dedicated, expert design service to meet the needs of every client, and she has a friendly staff to welcome walk-in shoppers. Craig Britnell and Sherrell Ehrhardt are longtime members of the firm, and Virginia Grisham is the newest designer. She brings fresh new ideas which appeal to millennial, as well as creating new displays in the shop.

► WHERE: 2806 Petticoat Lane

► CALL: 871-8294

► FACEBOOK: @rubyansleyinteriors

