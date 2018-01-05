Women in Business: Sheri Corey - Sew Sheri Designs

× Expand Sheri Corey

Sheri Corey has been making beauty out of fabric for as long as she can remember.

“I’ve sewn since I was young, starting from when I was making Barbie clothes,” she said. “I used to make tennis bags for my parents’ friends at the club growing up, and in college, I made shirts for a lot of my friends. Somehow I’ve always made sewing a business.”

That’s why 25 years ago, when Corey was looking for a way to stay home with her kids, starting a sewing business made perfect sense. Sew Sheri Designs was born, and it’s still going strong in downtown Homewood.

“We are a full-service drapery workroom,” Corey said. “People come here to buy their fabrics, and then we can make everything for them.”

That includes curtains, slipcovers, bedding, pillows — pretty much anything for your home other than quilting or upholstery, she said.

Corey had the business in her home until seven years ago, when she moved to a storefront in Mountain Brook Village. Last year, she made the move to her new space in Homewood.

“I love the creating and meeting people. I’m definitely a people person,” Corey said. “It’s been fun. I’ve watched a lot of my customers have children. I’ve watched girls who we’ve finished their dorm stuff and they’ve graduated and then gotten to help them with their first home and their baby stuff.”

► WHERE: 1722 28th Ave., Suite G

► CALL: 879-8278

► WEBSITE: sewsheri.com

