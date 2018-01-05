Women in Business: Wesley Lassen - The Cook Store

× Expand Wesley Lassen

The Cook Store has been furnishing Mountain Brook kitchens for more than 40 years.

Wesley Lassen has owned the Cahaba Road shop for 18 years and said their customer service continues to set The Cook Store apart.

“We are the only privately owned kitchen specialty shop in Birmingham,” Lassen said. “I would do almost anything for my customers — they are what keep us up and running.”

Lassen is the third owner of The Cook Store, which was founded by Sam Franks in 1975 and sells serving ware, pottery, decor, cookware, gifts and more.

“I only buy things that I would have in my own home. I used to think I ‘needed’ to buy some things, but I quickly learned if you don’t like them, you won’t sell them,” Lassen said.

In addition to her success for the past 18 years, Lassen said she is also proud of creating a garden club program and establishing The Cook Store in a niche for unique pottery. However, one of the most important parts of the business is building client relationships, remembering their tastes and being honest with them.

“It’s not always about the sale, but making sure the customer gets what they need. Sometimes they have it at home already, they just need someone to help them think outside the box or figure it out,” Lassen said.

► WHERE: 2841 Cahaba Road

► CALL: 879-5277

► WEBSITE: thecookstoremtnbrook.com

Sponsored Content.