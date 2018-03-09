Schoolhouse Rock is an annual fundraiser hosted by Cornerstone School’s Junior Board. Over the years, the event has grown from 300 to over 1,000 guests and has raised more than $1.2 million for Cornerstone’s students. The 2017 event was voted Best of Birmingham in About Town Magazine for the second year in a row.

For the 13th Annual Schoolhouse Rock, guests will enjoy live music by 2nd Coming, a live and silent auction, event giveaways, cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

Schoolhouse Rock is an adults only event. Tickets are $50 in advance and $55 at the door. Visit EducateBirmingham.org for more information.

~Cocktail Attire~