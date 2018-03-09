13th Annual Schoolhouse Rock

Regions Field 1401 1st Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Schoolhouse Rock is an annual fundraiser hosted by Cornerstone School’s Junior Board. Over the years, the event has grown from 300 to over 1,000 guests and has raised more than $1.2 million for Cornerstone’s students. The 2017 event was voted Best of Birmingham in About Town Magazine for the second year in a row.

For the 13th Annual Schoolhouse Rock, guests will enjoy live music by 2nd Coming, a live and silent auction, event giveaways, cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

Schoolhouse Rock is an adults only event. Tickets are $50 in advance and $55 at the door. Visit EducateBirmingham.org for more information.

~Cocktail Attire~

Info
Regions Field 1401 1st Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Dance
205-769-0034
